Baker makes Yorkshire Tea-flavoured cake using actual tea bags

A foodie is going viral for making a cake with an unusual twist - it's made and infused with Yorkshire Tea.

Planet Food regularly post recipes on TikTok, and made the three-tiered bake using loose tea from supermarket tea bags to give it flavour.

They finished the cake with buttercream, Jammie Dodgers, and an extra sprinkling of tea in true British fashion.

Surprisingly, it looks quite nice, and commenters were quick to jump in and say they were frustrated they hadn't thought of it earlier. A great new way to enjoy the drink.

