You could get paid to become the UK's first taco tester

UK taco fans are being offered the opportunity to become Design My Night's first official taco tester - and you could be paid £1,000 to do it.

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, the hospitality discovery platform is seeking a Mexican food lover to visit some of the best restaurants around the UK in exchange for review.

The ‘taste tester’ will help champion and celebrate the cuisine, giving their users the lowdown on the very best tacos and margaritas in the UK.

Applications are open until midnight on 5 May 2022.

