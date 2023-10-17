Plane passengers have flight cancelled after customer 'defecated on toilet floor'

EasyJet passengers have been left stranded in Tenerife after a customer 'defecated on the toilet floor', bringing the flight to a halt.

Toilet paper could be seen in footage posted online littering the aisles, while in others, the pilot can be heard on the tannoy saying: "rather entertaining to defecate the front toilet so we're now staying the night here, we're now going to get everyone off... and organise hotels then we'll fly back tomorrow morning".

However, many passengers suggest that it descended into 'chaos' and they couldn't find hotels.

