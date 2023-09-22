Footage of a pigeon flying directly into a man's head has left BBC Breakfast presenters and presumably most of the nation in hysterics.

Both presenters, Naga Munchetty and Ben Thompson couldn't help but laugh after seeing the now viral CCTV footage.

The footage in question sees a mid-air collision between a man from Nottingham, Michael Speirs, who was about to enter a shop when the low-flying bird smacked into the side of his head leaving him dazed and confused.

Speaking to the BBC, Speirs said: "It was like being whacked full pelt with a feathered pillow. When I saw the footage back, I thought it was comedy gold and too good not to share. What are the chances of this ever happening and having footage? The pigeon was fine, just a little dizzy."

Meanwhile, on BBC Breakfast, Munchetty apologised for not being able to control herself: "I’m sweating, I’m sorry,” she giggled. “Like, when you watch a video and you know you’re not supposed to laugh and then it makes you laugh even more.”

“It’s really good CCTV coverage… I’m really hot. We’ll have to get make-up in to sort this out!”

