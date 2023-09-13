World's 'hardest book' only has words in margins for important reason

A new book dubbed the 'hardest to read' because it only has words in the margins of the pages has an important reason behind its design choice.

From the Margins, launched by Gilead Sciences, in conjunction with Professor David Olusoga OBE, aims to shine a light on marginalised people living with HIV, Hepatitis C, and cancer.

Despite the devastating accounts of hardship, stigmatisation and pain, each story in From The Margins carries a message of bravery and hope.

Olusoga says of the important release: "Individuals are pushed to the margins because of their social class, race, ethnicity, sexuality, or poverty, and when these people are faced with disease, what results is exacerbating health inequalities."

