Chucky doll gets arrested and has mugshot taken for 'scaring' people in Mexico

Police in Mexico have been spotted handcuffing and arresting a Chucky doll for 'scaring' people and allegedly demanding money.

The doll (and its owner) were filmed having mugshots taken in Monclova, and the doll reportedly even had a 'knife' confiscated.

Officers held Chucky by his hair to keep him stood up while his photo was being taken.

However, local media have reported that the staff member responsible ended up in trouble for 'not taking it seriously'.

The doll's owner was later released.

