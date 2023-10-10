Norwich City's nod to World Mental Health Day is absolutely heartbreaking

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Norwich City FC have released a powerful video for World Mental Health Day to show just how difficult it can be to spot the signs of someone struggling with their thoughts.

