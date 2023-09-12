Incredible double rainbow towers over New York on anniversary of 9/11

Video
A New Yorker has shared the incredible moment a double rainbow sprawled across the city on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.
Meg Wall, who filmed the clip, showed the spectacular view from a high-up building, with the rainbow making the rainy skies glow as the city mourned those who died in the tragedy.
"On this dark anniversary in New York City, after the storm, a double rainbow over Central Park. NYC is its own pot of gold", one social media user wrote.
