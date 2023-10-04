Travel vlogger documents finding bedbugs in Paris Airbnb

A travel vlogger has documented the moment he discovered his Paris Airbnb had bedbugs.

Jimmy Song (@jimmytravelsworld ), visited the city in February for an entire month, when he noticed the insects had infested the furniture, and were leaving bite marks on his skin.

Paris is hitting the headlines currently, as the problem with bedbugs has become more widespread, and there are concerns they could make their way to London in people's luggage and on trains.

Song said the company took a week to refund him for the apartment, and he had to fork out even more for somewhere else to stay.

