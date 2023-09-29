Baseball fan devastated after 'emotional support alligator' denied entry into stadium

A baseball fan has been left devastated after his 'emotional support alligator' was refused access to a stadium, when he tried to bring the creature to a game.

Joie Henny rescued Wally in 2015 to help him fight depression and cancer, and has documented their journey together online ever since.

However, despite allowing 'service animals', staff at the Citizens Bank Park wouldn't let Wally in to watch the Phillies take their victory over the Pirates.

"He's just loveable", Henney told CNN. "He sleeps with me, steals my pillows, steals my blankets. He's just awesome."

