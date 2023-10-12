Prince William admits NSFW emoji is his most-used

Prince William has confessed which emojis he's most partial to using when texting - and it's surprisingly NSFW.

When quizzed on it by BBC Radio One, the royal responded: “Is this a clean thing or is this a family one? I’ve been told not to say the aubergine, so I’ve got to pick something else.”

The Princess of Wales laughed in the background as he quickly clarified: “It would have been the aubergine but I’m saying now ― because I’ve got to be all grown up ― it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out."

