GB News host angers guests by claiming Sycamore Gap was 'just a tree'

Stephen Dixon raised tensions on GB News this morning (29 September), when he refused to see why the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree was so monumental for nature lovers.

"Well, it's also just one tree, let's keep it in context", he says, before suggesting the perpetrator should have to go on a National Trust course to 'appreciate things a bit more'.

However, his thoughts only angered his co-hosts and guests who demanded the man needed 'psychological help'.

