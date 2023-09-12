LBC presenter Iain Dale told a caller to 'go to hell' before hanging up on him, after the member of the public admitted selling XL Bully dogs to drug dealers.

The man, known only as David from Hull, insisted the controversial dogs are a 'different breed', but claims no responsibility for their attacks.

"I bred many of them dogs. Some of them I’ve bred in the most beautiful environment have gone on to attack people", he admitted.

“Who’s going to put bread on the table for my family? I’ve got six kids."

A clearly enraged Dale then told David to 'go to hell' before putting the phone down.

