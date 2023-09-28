Second GB News host called out for remarks on 'fancying woman he hates'

Nick Dixon is the latest GB News presenter to come under fire after fellow journalist, Rosanna Lockwood, discovered he had made misogynistic comments about her on his podcast.

"You seem to have an absolute lack of self-reflection", he spoke of her on The Weekly Skeptic back in August.

"She reminded me of the narcissistic quite attractive women that I’m so drawn to, so I find myself slightly fancying her, while hating her."

It comes after Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox were suspended from the channel for misogyny directed at commentator, Ava Evans.

Dixon is yet to respond to the matter.

