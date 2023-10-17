Teen with Down's syndrome's sweet reaction to being named prom queen goes viral

A school has shared the incredibly heartwarming moment a student with Down's Syndrome was crowned prom queen, and was overcome with emotion.

Emma Wright, who wore a glittering pink dress for the occasion at East Forsyth High School in North Carolina, and couldn't hold back her tears when her name got read out.

"You can see her dancing in the cafeteria, and the hallways, she's loved by the entire student body," Principal Hall told Fox 8.

"Once you're here, you're family."

