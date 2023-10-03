Live BBC report interrupted by furious man demanding licence fee to be slashed

A BBC journalist reporting on the rumoured scrapping of HS2 in Manchester was interrupted by a disgruntled member of the public this morning (3 October), who demanded the service's licence fee be 'slashed', before being cut off.

Things appeared quiet in Manchester's Picadilly station, until the man appeared in shot out of nowhere.

"Slash the TV licence fee you greedy vulgar people", the unknown man in the high-vis told the camera, before the broadcast quickly panned back to the studio.

"Peter having a little bit of unwanted attention there", Sally Nugent acknowledged.

