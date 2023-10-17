Martin Lewis explains how to find out if you're due a hefty student loan refund

Martin Lewis has announced that one million graduates could be owed refunds in overpaid student loans.

Threshold errors, being on the wrong payment plan, and early repayments were just some of the reasons the Money Saving Expert cited as to why you could be due some money back, and urged people to make 'one simple phone call' to check if they're eligible.

Best of all, there's no time limit, so it gives you time to gather up old payslips, PAYE numbers, and payroll numbers.

