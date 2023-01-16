Haunting clip shows final moments from inside doomed Nepal flight

Haunting final footage from inside the doomed Yeti Airlines flight in Nepal has appeared online, after one of the passengers began live-streaming on Facebook from their seat.

Sonu Jaiswal appears content as he records the view from the plane, before quickly shutting the camera off as he sees flames and the cabin begins shaking.

Jaiswal's cousin confirmed he was on board.

It's thought 68 out of the 72 passengers have died in the accident.

