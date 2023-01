CCTV has captured the moment a toddler began waving around a loaded handgun in Indiana, United States.

A 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol were found at the house after neighbours called the police - but thankfully, the bullets weren't chambered.

The tot can be seen pulling the trigger and swinging the gun as he runs around outside the house in nothing but a diaper.

His dad has since been arrested as a result.

