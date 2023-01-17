This interview with transgender women in the 90s proves attitudes have gone backwards

A resurfaced clip from 1995 is showing just how far backwards attitudes have gone towards trans people, particularly after the news of Scotland's gender reform block.

In the interview conducted by Michael Barrymore, two transgender women explain their stories, before the host asks the crowd if they find someone changing their gender offensive - and they unanimously agree it's not.

The video feels particularly poignant at a time when transgender hate crimes have doubled.

