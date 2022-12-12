Prince Harry recorded himself on the 'freedom flight' away from the royal family and onto his new life in California, in the new trailer for part two of Netflix documentary, 'Harry and Meghan'.

In the next installment of the docuseries, focus appears to be shifted to the royals rather than the press, as wife Meghan describes being 'fed to the wolves'.

The Duke also slams his relatives for 'protecting his brother' but not him and Meghan.

Harry and Meghan part two is released on 15 December.

