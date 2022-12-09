Question Time audience member gives brutally honest thoughts on coal mining

One BBC Question Time audience member had a very blunt question to ask in regards to the approved Cumbria coal mine - and what the point of it is.

"Is the coalmine not just another way to give VIP lane customers a load of money?" the man said, straight-faced.

Host Fiona Bruce looked taken aback as she responded with "right, ok", before moving on to other people's questions.

Many are already protesting the proposed plan, with concerns surrounding health and climate impact.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.