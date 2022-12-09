Reading and Leeds festival announce six 2023 headliners

Reading and Leeds Festival have announced the first wave of acts set to grace the stage during August's bank holiday weekend in 2023.

Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons are the six headliners, while the likes of Loyle Carner, Bicep, and Wet leg will also make appearances across the weekend.

However, 200 acts are thought to play across both festivals, so there's plenty more to come.

General sale starts Monday 12 December at 9am GMT.



