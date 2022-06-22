New 'flamingo test' reportedly detects whether your risk of death is doubled

A new 'flamingo test' can reportedly detect just what state your health is in, according to experts.

People over 50 who are unable to stand on one leg for ten seconds are at double the risk of dying in the next decade, studies have found.

"If you can't pass this test, it's 84 per cent higher of death in the next seven years," Dr Hilary Jones explained on Good Morning Britain.

Global researchers examined data on 1,702 people aged 51 to 75 from Brazil.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

