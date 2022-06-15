Minister 'highly confident' next Rwanda flight will go ahead - despite first failing

Minister Thérèse Coffey is 'highly confident' the next Rwanda flight will go ahead - despite the last one failing to take off.

All migrants and asylum seekers on the plane at Salisbury on 14 June, were removed following a last-minute appeal from the European Court of Human Rights.

“The government is disappointed by the decision," Coffey told Sky. “Nevertheless I know the Home Office is already getting ready for the next flight and we will continue to prepare and try and overturn any future legal challenges as well.”

