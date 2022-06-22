Glastonbury gates open as hundreds queue overnight to be first in

The gates to Glastonbury Festival are open once again after a three-year break from the iconic music event.

Hundreds queued overnight to be some of the first in, and see the likes of Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Diana Ross headline the Pyramid stage.

“This is going to be the best show in town. Wait and see. You better believe it," founder, Michael Eavis, told fans at the gate.

“It’s still so exciting. It’s even more spectacular this year," added festival coordinator, Emily Eavis.

