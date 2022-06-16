GMB guest strops 'there’s no point talking to you' in clash over Rwanda

Things got heated on Good Morning Britain today (16 June) when Adil Ray got into a debate with journalist Quentin Letts over Rwanda policies.

The guest was quizzed over how asylum seekers were different to those coming from Ukraine, when he was hit with backlash.

"You ask me on this programme, you never let me actually answer a question," Letts fumed, to which Ray responded: "It’s my job to correct you Quentin."

"There’s no point talking to you because the four of you are against me, it’s just absolutely pointless," he claimed.

