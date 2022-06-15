Amber Heard admits she and Depp might look like ‘Hollywood brats’

Amber Heard acknowledged how the public's view of her and Johnny Depp may have changed post-trial, as she sat down for an interview with NBC's Today Show.

“I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how it’s covered and seeing it as Hollywood brats at their worst,” she said.

“It’s actually so much more than that,” Heard continued, arguing that she was unsurprised the jury sided with Depp, as he's a pop culture icon and a "beloved character".

