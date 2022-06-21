Tourists forced to climb down a rope after cable car gets stuck

Terrified tourists in India were forced to climb down a rope when their cable cars broke down.

Eleven people were enjoying the stunning Parwanoo Timber Trail, in the northern Shivalik mountains, when they were stranded for more than an hour.

One man could be seen dangling from the rope high above the treetops trying to get down.

Children and elderly people were rescued by another cable car, while those able to, were handed a rope to clamber down in a terrifying ordeal.



