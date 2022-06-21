Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to raise $103.5m for Ukrainian children

A Russian journalist has smashed records after auctioning off his Nobel Prize to raise money for Ukrainian children - and it sold for an epic $103.5 million.

“I was hoping that there was going to be an enormous amount of solidarity, but I was not expecting this to be such a huge amount,” Dmitry Muratov said of the huge sale, which took place on World Refugee Day.

The 175 grams of 23-karat gold contained in Muratov’s medal would be worth about $10,000 when melted down.

Money raised is going to UNICEF.

