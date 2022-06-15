James O'Brien takes down caller Jim from Watford with Rwanda facts

LBC's James O'Brien doesn't have time for fake news, and caller Jim from Watford quickly learnt that when he phoned in to spill some 'facts' about the ongoing Rwanda deportation controversy.

The caller came on to talk about how expensive immigration was, and one point surrounded how it apparently costs the UK £5 million every day.

"No it doesn't, immigration is a net positive for the British economy," a confused O'Brien interrupts. "I mean asylums seekers," Jim responds to which the presenter quipped: "Well that's not immigration then, is it."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

