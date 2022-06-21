Mick Lynch tells Baroness Chapman ‘I don’t even know who you are’ in strikes row

RMT union leader, Mick Lynch, raised eyebrows as he told Baroness Chapman "I don't even know who you are" during an interview about the ongoing rail strikes.

The Labour front-bencher winced as she defended herself by adding: "Well...there you go...so don't tell me I'm not working-class or whatever."

But it appeared Lynch wasn't having it as he volleyed back, "I didn't tell you you weren't working-class...I don't even know your name."

He then clarified he didn't know her name because he was in a remote studio and couldn't see anyone on-screen.

