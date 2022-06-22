Anti-Conservative protester crashes live GMB report on inflation

An anti-Conservative protester crashed a GMB news report on inflation reaching an all-time high with placards slamming Boris Johnson's government.

The man walked into shot with two signs saying 'Brexit is not working' while another read 'cost of Tory crisis'.

He protested silently outside Parliament, just making sure they were visible in the back of the camera's frame, and his presence didn't seem to bother the reporter.

The protestor is thought to be Steve Bray, an activist who made headlines for his protests against the UK’s departure from the EU in 2018.

