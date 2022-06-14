Sally Nugent confronts Liz Truss over 'empty' Rwanda flight

BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent had some direct words for Liz Truss over the ongoing Rwanda deportation scandal during an interview which saw the foreign secretary stumble.

"Are you suggesting the flight might be empty and it will take off anyway?" Nugent asked as Truss suggested anyone who wasn't on today's first flight would come later, and it was to 'establish the route'.

"To charter a flight like this is around £250,000 - that's a huge amount of money just to make a point," the presenter fought back, leaving Truss stunned.

