Ben Stiller just met President Zelensky and it was incredibly wholesome

Ben Stiller told President Zelensky "you're my hero" as they met for the first time on the actor's trip to Ukraine in an incredibly wholesome moment.

"It’s a great honour for me. You're my hero. You quit a great acting career for this," Stiller told Zelensky, who responded: "Not so great as you."

"What you have done, the way you rallied the country and for the world, it’s really inspiring," the 56-year-old continued as they hugged.

"I feel that it’s hard to understand what’s going on here if you haven’t been here."



