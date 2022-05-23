Mass held in basement of Ukraine church alongside sounds of Russian shelling

Despite the ongoing war, Ukrainians are still finding hope through religion and still attending mass in the basement of damaged churches.

Using torches to read the bible, those in attendance in Lysychansk still sing hymns, light candles, and pray together, even though the building upstairs has been a target of Russian shelling.

The invasion is now entering its 89th day with no sign of normality returning for those still in the war-torn country.

