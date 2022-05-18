A retired colonel just told Russian state TV the hard truth about Ukraine

A retired colonel made an appearance on Russian state TV to give a jarring level of truth about what's actually going on in Ukraine.

Mikhail Khodarenok appeared on the country's top talk show to reveal that Russia is in "total geopolitical isolation" and things will only get worse for them.

"Sooner or later reality will hit you so hard you don't know what hit you," he told co-hosts, discouraging the use of missiles in Finland. "The whole world is against us, even if we don't want to admit it."

