Secret recording reveals Twitter employees 'hate Elon Musk's takeover'

Project Veritas have published a secretly recorded conversation with someone who is reportedly a senior Twitter engineer, and admitted that everyone there 'hates' Elon Musk's takeover, and they're all 'commie as f***'.

"They're like, 'this would be my last day if this happens'," he can be heard saying in response to how his colleagues felt about the $44bn deal.

"Like I started working at Twitter and became left [wing]. I think it's just like the environment like you're there and you become like this commie."

Elon Musk's deal is currently on hold.

