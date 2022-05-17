Explorer told he'd never walk again climbs Everest for the 16th time

A mountain enthusiast who was told he'd never walk again after an accident has just conquered Everest for the 16th time.

Kenton Cool, 48, shattered both his heel bones 25 years ago, but admits he still has a few more climbs left in him yet, despite suffering from chronic pain.

"It's arguably one of the best days I've ever had," he said of his most recent adventure. "We left under almost a full moon, crystal clear, the stars were just all over the place."

