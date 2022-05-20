Website lets you prank call Russian officials to distract them from war

Hackers have created a website which allows you to 'prank call' Russian officials in a bid to distract them from conducting their 'stupid' Ukraine war.

When you head to WasteRussianTime.today, two leaked phone numbers belonging to the Russian government, military, and intelligence, are connected to each other, leaving both parties confused as to why they're speaking.

"We’re hoping for confusion, that they get annoyed," one of the site's creators told Wired. "This war started inside Moscow ... within the power circle of Putin and that’s who we want to annoy and disturb."

