Go inside this drug tunnel used to smuggle 880kg of cocaine and heroin

A drug-smuggling tunnel from the US to Mexico has been found by the authorities, and it's thought it was used to bring over 880kg of cocaine and heroin between the two.

It was discovered when officers found the drugs in a property near a San Diego warehouse, and is around 1,744ft in length and 61ft deep.

“There is no more light at the end of this narco-tunnel,” said Randy Grossman, California attorney.

“We will take down every subterranean smuggling route we find to keep illicit drugs from reaching our streets."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

