Garden centres selling vegetable-inspired condoms to combat STI rise in over-65s

Garden centres have started selling vegetable-themed condoms aimed at over 65s - who have the fastest-growing number of STI cases.

‘The Hornicultural Society’ is a campaign by relationship charity, Relate, and includes avocado, aubergine, and onion condoms, which are disguised as vegetable seed packets.

"Because over 65s there's no risk of anyone getting pregnant, it doesn't occur to them to use a condom," said GMB's Richard Madeley during a debate on the topic, while journalist, Cosmo Landesman, quipped: "We should be thankful people over 65 are having sex!"

