Joe Rogan goes on rant about new Australian 'law' - and it's not even real

Joe Rogan fumed on his podcast as he rallied against a new 'law' proposed for Australia...that wasn't even real.

The fake 'law' he'd seen online would stop Australians from growing their own food.

"You could justify it if you’re a real piece of s***" he told listeners, calling those behind the campaign 'f***ing creeps'.

His co-host quickly stepped in and added he couldn't find anything about the so-called law online, before Rogan double-checked, adding: "It’s gotta be a real thing...it seems too good to not be."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

