Kim Jong-un waves cigarette around like old Hollywood movie star in Covid meeting

Kim Jong-un has slammed North Korea's 'immature' response to the Covid outbreak while waving a cigarette around like an old Hollywood movie star.

The country has reported 1.72 million patients with fever symptoms, including 62 deaths, after it went so long without having a single Covid patient.

He smoked casually, as he slammed officials during an emergency meeting on the handling of the crisis, as he told them they'd increased the "complexity and hardships" of controlling the virus.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

