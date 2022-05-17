Amber Heard admits not paying promised $3.5 million divorce settlement to charity

Amber Heard has admitted she's yet to pay her $3.5 million divorce settlement donation to charity, despite previously claiming to have paid the contribution.

When quizzed on it in court, the actress responded: "Incorrect. I pledged the entirety, $7 million to charity and I intend to fulfill...." before the lawyer jumped in, adding, "Ms. Heard that wasn't my question. Please try to answer my question. As of today, you have not paid $3.5 million dollars of your own money to the ACLU?"

"I have not," Heard said.

