95-year-old man gets married for first time proving you're never too old to find love

A 95-year-old man has tied the knot for the first time in his life after finding his dream woman.

Julian Moyle and Valerie Williams, 85, met 23 years ago, and this week got married in the very same church they met in, in Cardiff.

"She's so so kind and giving you know," Julian said of the new Mrs Moyle to ITV, before turning to her and adding: "I'm looking forward very much to your companionship."

They plan to honeymoon in Australia later this year, where Julian is originally from.



