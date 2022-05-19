Supporters camp overnight outside court for access to Depp vs Heard trial

A huge line of people have been spotted outside Fairfax County Court, Virginia, where fans wait to try and gain entrance to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial.

100 spectator wristbands are made available from 7am each morning, and press are battling with the public to gain access. In fact, The Washington Post reports that one journalist had to offer a fan $50 for the band.

But sometimes it's not enough, as those loyal to the former couple have even reportedly been camping outside the night before.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

