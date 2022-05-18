CCTV shows James Franco visiting Amber Heard after she denies affair

CCTV footage has shown James Franco visiting Amber Heard's apartment the night before her divorce from Johnny Depp, as speculation swirls from the actor's side on whether his ex-wife was having an affair.

When quizzed on the footage in court, Heard confirmed that he did come over that night and said she was "falling apart" and having difficulty sleeping because of panic attacks over the prospect of Depp getting into the apartment.

She's previously said Depp "hated" Franco and got jealous of them working together.

