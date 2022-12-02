Elton John to headline Glastonbury 2023 for final ever UK tour date

Elton John has announced Glastonbury Festival 2023 as the final date of his last ever UK tour.

The festival, which takes place at the end of June, teased that they had a 'surprise' coming for fans, and last night (1 December) set up a webcam of the Pyramid Stage - complete with 'rocket' in the sky.

"There is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans," the 75-year-old said.

"I can't wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It's going to be incredibly emotional."



