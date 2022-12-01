Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez has admitted that she had reservations about taking on his Amber Heard lawsuit, in a new interview at the Game Changers Summit.

“Truth be told, I didn’t think that filing this lawsuit was a good idea. But it was an incredibly personal lawsuit for him, and hopefully the last lawsuit he has to engage in", she says.

"I was one of the few women on the team, and I really think that this case called for a woman’s perspective."

